Entertainment by Keka Araújo VERDICT: Megan Thee Stallion Wins Defamation Suit Against Blogger Milagro Gramz







A federal jury has delivered a decisive victory for rapper Megan Thee Stallion, finding prominent social media commentator Milagro Gramz, born Milagro Cooper, liable for defamation and the intentional infliction of emotional distress. The verdict concludes a closely watched civil trial that centered on the alleged coordination between the blogger and rapper Tory Lanez to damage Megan Thee Stallion’s reputation.

Following two days of deliberations in Miami, jurors ruled that Gramz intentionally amplified harmful claims and shared a sexually explicit deepfake video of the rapper without her consent, awarding the plaintiff $75,000 in damages. Gramz will also be required to cover Megan Thee Stallion’s legal fees.

The core of the lawsuit focused on Gramz’s role in disseminating false and damaging information in the wake of Megan Thee Stallion’s testimony against Tory Lanez in a separate criminal case.

According to testimony, the Houston rapper claimed that Gramz and Lanez worked in concert to coordinate the spread of damaging rumors.

Crucially, the jury reviewed evidence showing that while Gramz did not create the sexually explicit deepfake video, she used her platform to promote it. On June 8, 2024, Gramz “liked” the video on her MobzWorld X account and instructed her followers to “go to my likes,” a move the suit argued was designed to bypass content moderation and make the unauthorized clip easily accessible to a broad audience.

The jury’s finding of liability for intentional infliction of emotional distress underscores the court’s recognition of the severe, calculated emotional harm caused by the campaign. The verdict signaled a major change, holding social media commentators accountable for their role in organized digital harassment campaigns targeting public figures.

