VH1 Fires ‘Black Ink Crew’ Star Ceaser Emanuel After Video Shows Him Abusing Dog

Black Ink Crew star Ceaser Emanuel has been fired from his reality TV show after a disturbing Ring video captured the VH1 star abusing his dog.

VH1 released a tweet on Thursday confirming Emanuel was cut from the show he has an ownership stake in.

“We have made the decision to cut ties with Ceaser Emanuel from Black Ink Crew New York,” the tweet read. “Since next season was close to finishing production, this decision will not impact the upcoming season.”

Emanuel had been under fire on social media after a video showed him beating a dog with a metal chair.

The dog abuse video follows reports from Emanuel’s daughter, Cheyenne, accusing him of physically assaulting her. The family drama was followed on Black Ink Crew New York and showed Emanuel “lawyering up” to defend himself against his daughter’s abuse claims.

Once the dog abuse video surfaced, former Black Ink Crew star Donna Lombardi took to Instagram to blast Emanuel and call for his firing and cancellation.

“Even after he beat his daughter up, @vh1 @viacom_intl & the new @blackinkcrew producers tried to protect Ceaser, even made up fake conflicting storylines about my relationship to do it,” Lombardi wrote in a lengthy caption.

“Now this, cannot be undone. I pray the people see you, @ceaserblackink , as the monster you are.”

“Your karma has been adding up for years, but to do this to two innocent dogs!?! This is crazy. CHARGES NEED TO BE PRESSED, and CANCELLATIONS NEED TO BE MADE!”

When VH1 announced that Emanuel had been fired, many fans agreed with the decision.

“Good for y’all. I mean, there really was no way around spinning that one,” one user wrote.

“Okay but what LEGAL ACTION is being taken against him???” asked someone else.

Emanuel could be facing criminal charges depending on the state where the dog abuse occurred.