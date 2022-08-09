Vic Mensa Unveils New Cannabis Venture 93 Boyz

Chicago rapper, actor, and activist, Vic Mensa, has unveiled his new brand, 93 Boyz, an equity-focused cannabis company which is the first Black-owned and led in the state of Illinois.

As Chicago’s first Black-owned cannabis brand, at the core of 93 Boyz’ mission is a reinvestment in the communities and individuals that have been historically and disproportionately affected by outdated laws, prejudices, and assumptions regarding cannabis consumption, elevating the underserved while also lifting spirits via the headiest product available in the state.

Among the community-based initiatives that the brand will be undertaking is a partnership with Books Before Bars, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing books to underserved Illinois prison libraries, providing inmates with potentially transformative resources.

Speaking on the development and launch of 93 Boyz, Vic Mensa says, “Selling weed was my first hustle. It taught me work ethic, entrepreneurship and funded all of my first music projects. As someone with a lifelong experience of anxiety and depression, it’s amazing to be able to help people facing those and other issues while working with something I love. The war on drugs has had a devastating impact on my community, and yet our representation in the cannabis industry is less than two percent. 93 Boyz is changing that narrative while combining high quality, tastemaker weed with socially conscious initiatives.”

In its pursuit to become a company focused on holistic good, 93 Boyz has joined forces with aeriz, the largest aeroponic cannabis cultivator in the world, to provide sustainable and environmentally friendly products from plant to person (aeroponics is a cultivation method to grow product without the use of soil or an aggregate medium). The product line includes premium flower eighths, premium pre-roll, and strain-specific vape cartridges, encompassing a range of different options from sativa to indica to custom hybrid blends.

Founded in collaboration with SaveMoneySaveLife, Mensa’s long running nonprofit organization that uplifts and empowers BIPOC individuals through facilitated experiences that integrate contemporary cultural art, traditional knowledge, and community service, 93 Boyz turns its focus specifically to initiatives aimed at prison reform and equity in the cannabis space.

For more information on 93 Boyz initiatives and products, visit https://93boyz.com.