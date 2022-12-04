Video: Florida Police Officer Unable To Swim Jumps Into Pond To Save Drowning Baby

A police officer from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Me’Atia Sanderson, jumped in a pond to save a drowning baby in Jacksonville, Florida despite being unable to swim, according to WTSP News.

A graphic video of Officer Sanderson jumping into a retention pond on June 9 to save the drowning baby was released by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 22. Sanderson, who was the first on the scene, was responding to an emergency call about a lost baby near the retention pond. The body cam footage captured Sanderson jumping out of her patrol vehicle and sprinting towards the water as the child’s frantic mother also waded into the pond.

“Where’s the baby at? Where? Where? Where? Where? Where is he at? Oh, s—t! Oh, s—t! Oh, Lord,” she exclaimed as she rushed into the water.

The bodycam footage showed Sanderson going underneath the water to look for the drowning baby. A good Samaritan also jumped in to save the baby and is seen hurriedly carrying him from the water. Sanderson yelled for the man to lay the baby down as she ran to him and began performing CPR until the paramedics arrived and took over.

“C’mon, baby. C’mon, baby,” said Sanderson as she performed chest compressions.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said that the baby survived. They posted a video of Sanderson’s heroic efforts on Facebook noting she could not swim. “Ofc. Sanderson was the first to arrive on the scene and was alerted that the infant was still in the water,” read the post.

“Ofc. Sanderson, who does not know how to swim herself, without a second’s hesitation, entered the pond to retrieve the child and performed CPR until she was relieved by other responding officers.”

Captain Christopher Scott from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said that Sanderson saved the baby’s life.

Sanderson became a police officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office in 2019.