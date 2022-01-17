VIDEO: Kanye West Attends Daughter Chicago’s Fourth Birthday Party After Accusing Kardashian Clan of Withholding The Location

The rapper formerly known as Kanye West (now referred to as Ye) is all the better after finally making it to his daughter Chicago’s fourth birthday party. He had accused his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, and her clan of purposely not giving him the location of the shindig.

According to TMZ, Ye recorded a live video on Saturday expressing his exasperation over not knowing the location of Chicago’s party. The “Praise God” rapper alleged that he had contacted the Kardashian and Jenner women for the place to no avail.

In the almost two-minute video, Ye was vulnerable and asked for support from viewers as he wished his baby girl “Happy Birthday.”

“Wishing my daughter a public happy birthday,” he said as he filmed in his car. “I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was. There’s nothing legal. They’re saying these are the kind of games that are being played. This the kind of thing that has really affected my health for the longest. I’m just not playing. I’m taking control of my narrative this year.”

The 44-year-old father of four also added that he took fatherhood seriously, and this occasion was momentous and would leave an everlasting impression on the little girl. Ye also mentioned that upon asking Khloe’s disgraced baby’s father, Tristan Scott, he told him he needed to clear it through her.

“I’m being the father, the best father, the Ye version of a father, and I’m not finna let this happen. We gon’ be in real-time with this right here. Chicago, happy birthday. I love you. I’m just putting this online ’cause I need y’all support. I done called Kim, text the nannies. I got on the phone with Tristan, he asked Khloe. Won’t nobody give me the address to my daughter’s birthday party, right now. That’s gonna imprint in her mind that I wasn’t there for her.”

TMZ reported that Ye’s original invitation wasn’t direct, and he didn’t get an address for the fiesta.

Shortly after Ye went live, he confirmed through another video that he finally acquired the address from his homie, rapper and baby daddy to Kylie Jenner’s child, Travis Scott.

From online photos, it appeared the estranged couple buried any hostility to ensure that Chicago enjoyed her birthday party.

Ye and Kim’s divorce drama has been front and center recently. The Chicago rapper recently purchased a home directly across the street from his soon-to-be former wife. It’s no secret that Ye wants that old thing back, but Kim has seemingly moved on with Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson.

Ye didn’t appear to be thrilled about Kim’s new bae. On Friday, lyrics from his new track “My Life Was Never Eazy” blatantly said that the “Jesus Walks” rapper would lay hands on the comedian.

“God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

Kim has had enough of Ye’s shenanigans and has put the kibosh on Ye’s alleged intrusive ways. Although the reality star revealed that Davidson has never been to her home, she is assiduously attempting to establish boundaries between her and Ye.

Well, we’re glad Chicago enjoyed her birthday party. We wish the pair the best.