Video Shows Black Little League World Series Player's Hair Being Covered With Cotton Balls By Teammates

Philip Lewis, the front page editor for The Huffington Post, posted the video clip to his Twitter account on Monday.

Here’s video from the broadcast: pic.twitter.com/CTUJ2hVg2A — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 22, 2022

On Monday, a statement from the Little League World Series said after speaking with the Black player’s mother and team coaches, that although the action of the baseball players was “perceived as racially insensitive,” they were assured, “that there was no ill-intent behind the action shown during the broadcast.”

Lewis posted that official statement released by the league on his Twitter account:

“During the broadcast of the MLB Little League Classic, a Midwest player was shown with filling from a stuffed animal given away at the game on his head. After speaking with the team, as well as reviewing photos, multiple players on the Midwest Region team were taking part in this while enjoying the game. As only one player appeared on the broadcast, Little League International understands that the actions shown could be perceived as racially insensitive. We have spoken with the player’s mother and the coaches, who have assured us that there was no ill-intent behind the action shown during the broadcast.”

Little League’s Official Statement on the broadcast below: https://t.co/ljgDuh2QaL pic.twitter.com/3LlruOuQRD — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 22, 2022

Most certainly, these kids need a racial sensitivity lesson.