California Man Arrested After Video Shows Him Abducting 14-Year-Old Girl He Reportedly Raped

A man seen on video snatching a teenage girl before sexually assaulting her has been captured and arrested for the alleged crime.

According to KTLA, a Los Angeles man, 27-year-old Edward William Banks, was arrested after surveillance footage showed him allegedly abducting a 14-year-old girl and forcing her into a bathroom, where he reportedly raped her. The incident took place near the 4700 block of Klamath Street. His bail has been set at $1 million.

The Los Angeles Police Department released a video of Banks walking down the street with the victim and asking for the public’s help before apprehending him.

“On October 11, 2022, the Los Angeles Police Department received information of a sexual assault investigation at a park in the 4700 block Klamath Street. Preliminary investigation revealed an unknown suspect approached a 14-year-old victim.

“The suspect threatened the victim with a weapon and forced the victim into a bathroom. The suspect then proceeded to assault the victim sexually. The suspect left the location in an unknown direction.”

He was described as a Black male with curly hair, sporting a goatee, as he was seen wearing a white shirt with green and red stripes and dark jeans.

The suspect was caught when people in the community tipped police officers off that Banks was in the area where he was seen on the 2500 block of Mallory Street.

After being arrested, Banks was charged with one count each of kidnapping to commit another crime, forcible oral copulation of a minor age 14 or older, forcible sodomy of a minor age 14 or older, and forcible sexual penetration of a minor age 14 or older. He was also charged with special allegations of kidnapping and use of a deadly weapon.

In a written statement, Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón said, “The sexual assault of a child is one of the most horrific crimes we see in my office. Crimes like these are devastating and shatter the innocence of our children. My experienced team will work tirelessly to hold accountable the person responsible for this attack.”