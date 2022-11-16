Actress Viola Davis Nominated for Grammy, Could Be Next EGOT Recipient

Viola Davis has her first Grammy nomination and could be on her way to joining John Legend and Jennifer Hudson in the EGOT department.

The nominations for the 65th Grammy Awards were announced on Tuesday, and Davis was among the nominees for Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording, for narrating her recent memoir, Finding Me.

The Woman King star won an Emmy Award in 2015 for Outstanding Lead Actress for her starring role in How To Get Away With Murder. The following year, Davis won an Academy Award (Oscar) for Best Supporting Actress for starring alongside Denzel Washington in 2016’s Fences.

She was already a recipient of three Tony awards. She received her first Featured Actress Tony in 1996 and her second in the same category in 2001 for her performance in King Hedley 11, Entertainment Weekly reports. In 2010, Davis won a Lead Actress Tony for her performance as Rose Maxson in the Broadway revival of August Wilson’s play Fences.

Davis is already among the Triple Crown of Acting recipients and could soon be on her way to joining the 17 other stars with EGOT titles. In addition to Legend and Hudson, other notable EGOT winners include Whoopi Goldberg, Mel Brooks, and Audrey Hepburn.

Davis recently took the stage at the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year gala to receive her Icon award, where she talked about the importance of leaving a legacy, as noted by MSN.

“When the last person who has a memory of you dies, that’s when you’ll truly be dead,” she said. “That means a lot to me because I want to live forever.”

“I’ve always wanted to bust a hole in this universe. As a child of poverty, as a dark-skinned little girl who was told too often that she was ugly or just not seen at all, I had dreams of busting a hole through this world.”

“Of having my life mean something to somebody.”

“And then, I went about my life and I realized that those embers that you leave that live way past you, are those embers, in my opinion, that people will rely on to make them feel like they’re worthy.