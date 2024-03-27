Viral Storyteller Reesa Teesa To Be CultureCon’s Keynote Speaker

Reesa Teesa will deliver the keynote address at the first-ever CultureCon on Campus at Clark Atlanta University. The TikToker gained fame for her viral Who TF Did I Marry? series.

Teesa, whose real name is Tereasa Johnson, announced the news in a shared post with CultureCon. The riveting teaser highlights how the Teesa captivated the internet in February with her tale of her infamous husband.

“So you’re wondering…How TF Do I Tell My Story? Well, we got you,” captioned the post. “We are so excited to announce that THEE @reesateesa is pulling up to CultureCon On Campus to share how you can own your narrative. You don’t want to miss this!”

Since sharing her story to social media, Teesa has become an overnight celebrity. After millions of people invested in the recap of her chaotic marriage, she was catapulted into mainstream success with brand deals and interviews, including Time and The Tamron Hall Show.

As keynote speaker, she intends to detail her journey thus far.

“The opportunity to speak at CultureCon On Campus is an honor,” Reesa Teesa said in a statement per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I look forward to engaging with the students and sharing how my storytelling birthed and catapulted a new career path that will hopefully inspire and empower students to fearlessly pursue their creative endeavors.”

Undoubtedly her presence at CultureCon on Campus will delight attendees, with free admission for all Atlanta University Center students. The inaugural event features panels, media career workshops, and a festival atmosphere for emerging Black creatives to connect.

The organization shared its excitement over Teesa’s appearance.

“Her authentic approach to storytelling has captivated audiences worldwide. We believe it perfectly aligns with our mission and will resonate with our audience,” said CultureCon founder Imani Ellis.

CultureCon on Campus takes place April 12, when students can witness the captivating storytelling of Teesa live.

