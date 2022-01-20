Virgil Abloh's Mini-Doc 'Sub Eleven Seconds' Featuring Sha'Carri Richardson Set To Premiere At Sundance Fest

Before his passing, Virgil Abloh, the well-loved fashion and business architect, planted the roots for what would grow into a timeless legacy in the film industry. He founded Architecture Films, an independent film collective, alongside Mahfuz Sultan and Chloe Sultan.

“Over a year ago, Virgil, Chloe, and I promised each other we’d start making film,” Mahfuz Sultan wrote on Instagram, adding, “We miss dreaming with you V, we are so infinitely infinitely infinitely grateful to you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahfuz (@mahfuzsultan)

According to Black Film, Architecture Films’s producing project, Sub Eleven Seconds, make its cinematic debut at Sundance Film Festival 2022. The film was directed by Bafic, an award-winning artist and filmmaker. Cinematography was done by Ben Kutchins and the editing by Harry Yoon, ACE. The original score was composed by Asma Maroof and Daniel Pineda.

Sub Eleven Seconds was shot during summer 2021’s U.S.A Track & Field Olympic Trials and centers around the rising Olympian-star Sha’Carri Richardson. The mini documentary offers viewers a personal glance into Richardson’s journey of achieving her lifelong dreams of qualifying for the Olympic Games.

The American track and field sprinter made headlines last year after qualifying for the Olympics. However, her dreams got dashed due to a positive test for marijuana. The result of her suspension and eventual disqualification sparked heated debates on cannabis, which has become legal in many states. Advocates called for change within the international sports world.

Sha’Carri recently dropped the trailer on Twitter. In it, she says, “Time is my blessing and my curse. On the track, I’ve been blessed to run fast. Off the track, time has cheated me. You don’t know when something or someone will be taken from you.”

Abloh, who founded the high-end streetwear brand Off-White and was the first Black person to helm Louis Vuitton’s menswear line, was 41 when he died in November 2021 after a two-year cancer battle.