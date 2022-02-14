Gov. Youngkin Mistakes Two Black Female Senators During Speech

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin mistook one Black female senator for another and complimented the wrong one during a Black History Month speech last weekend.

According to a Business Insider report, Democratic state senator Louise Lucas revealed on Twitter that Youngkin texted her saying he was moved by her speech discussing Black History Month. However, the speech was given by state Sen. Mamie Locke.

I want to thank @GovernorVA for his text message this week, congratulating me on my excellent speech on Black History Month. I appreciate the effort, but that speech was actually given by @SenatorLocke. Study the photos and you will get this soon! pic.twitter.com/kxIGzxFsuT — L. Louise Lucas (@SenLouiseLucas) February 11, 2022

Lucas replied, “thanks for the compliment about the Black History Month floor speech but, it was given by Senator Locke. You are correct it was a moving speech. I hope to be enlightening when I speak later this week. Louise.”

“Goodness … so sorry about the confusion,” Youngkin said in a quick response. “I will send her a note. Thanks for the note back!”

Lucas tweeted side-by-side photos of her and Locke Friday, directing the governor to “study the photos.” Lucas added she initially chose to keep the incident private but made it public after a dispute over Youngkin’s nominee for Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources, Andrew Wheeler.

The Washington Post reported Virginia Democrats are fighting against Wheeler’s appointment. The former coal lobbyist led a rollback of Obama-era environmental regulations as EPA chief under former President Donald Trump.

In a statement issued Friday, Youngkin explained that he was multitasking while watching the speech remotely, which he blamed for the mix-up.

“I had the floor speeches on while doing too many things at once earlier this week. I made a mistake and I apologized to Senator Lucas right away,” Youngkin said.

Lucas didn’t stop at releasing the exchange, mocking Youngkin on Twitter for his gaffe.

Wheeler is the only cabinet pick by Youngkin that Democrats have opposed. The Democratic-controlled state Senate will take a final vote on Wheeler’s appointment Wednesday before moving to the Republican-led House, which has few options to reverse the situation.

Earlier this month, Youngkin drew headlines and backlash after attacking a teenage boy on Twitter after he retweeted a report that Youngkin was scrapping an effort to highlight enslaved workers who built the governor’s mansion. The Virginia governor also released an ad during his campaign of a mom and conservative activist who led a campaign to ban Toni Morrison’s award-winning novel, Beloved.