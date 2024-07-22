by Stacy Jackson Chesapeake Woman Wins $180K With 6 Virginia Lottery Tickets The woman's strategic play of identical winning numbers across multiple Virginia Lottery tickets resulted in a substantial $180,000 payout.









A Chesapeake resident struck gold with the Virginia Lottery when she purchased six tickets for the Pick 5 game, all bearing identical winning numbers for the June 5 draw.

Latoya Burke’s decision to play the same five-digit combination on multiple tickets paid off handsomely, as each ticket netted her $30,000, culminating in a staggering $180,000 windfall. “I checked the numbers, and I was happy,” Burke shared with Lottery officials upon claiming her prize. The winning combination for that draw was 5-5-5-5-0. Burke’s 50/50 wager strategy meant that matching all five winning numbers in exact order resulted in the $30,000 payout per ticket.

Burke purchased her lucky tickets at Tinee Giant on Jackson Avenue in Chesapeake. The Virginia Lottery holds Pick 5 drawings twice daily, offering a top prize of $50,000 for a $1 play. The odds of matching all five winning numbers in precise order stand at one in 100,000.

All profits generated by the Virginia Lottery are allocated to K-12 public education in the state. Last fiscal year, Chesapeake schools received over $27.2 million in lottery funds. In Fiscal Year 2023, the Lottery contributed more than $867 million to K-12 education, accounting for roughly 10% of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.

Recently, Virginia participated in Lottery Week, a North American initiative showcasing how lotteries benefit their respective states. “Since the first ticket was bought on September 20, 1988, the Virginia Lottery has generated funds for the Commonwealth, including more than $12 billion for K-12 public education,” stated Virginia Lottery Executive Director Khalid Jones, appointed by Governor Glenn Youngkin in April. “All of us take pride in our mission of contributing to Virginia’s future, one play at a time.”

The lottery produces thousands of winners daily across the state. Beyond educational funding, businesses partnering with the Lottery to sell tickets earn commissions, often benefiting small-town stores and local economies. During Lottery Week, Virginia reaffirmed its commitment to responsible gaming practices and raising awareness about problem gambling.