VA Military Institute's Chief Diversity Officer Resigns After Calls to end DEI

Virginia Military Institute’s first chief diversity officer Jamica Love has resigned after alumni of the college pushed back against DEI initiatives.

Love, who served as the highest-ranking Black woman across military colleges, took over the position in 2021 when VMI faced DEI allegations of structural racism by Black students and alumni, leading to an extensive investigation. Upon her hiring, Love faced criticism from cadets as well as alumni, according to CNN.

Retired Army Maj. General Cedric T. Wins, who is VMI’s first Black superintendent in its 183-year history, announced Love’s resignation in a letter sent to the school’s community.

“She has been singularly focused on preparing our cadets for the world which they will enter after graduation and making VMI an inclusive institution for any interested and qualified prospective cadet, faculty, or staff member,” he wrote. He added that Love had “served with distinction” and “has been an exemplar of professionalism and her expertise and positive attitude will be greatly missed.”

Love was brought in to help rectify DEI findings from an independent investigation into the college’s culture and racial climate which found that “institutional racism and sexism are present, tolerated, and left unaddressed at VMI”, according to The Washington Post.

The college did not admit Black male students until 1968 and failed to allow women in until 1997. The 1,500 cadets currently enrolled at the institution remain overwhelmingly white and male. Efforts to diversify the student body have been met with heavy resistance over the years.

The organization giving voice to these concerns is Spirit of VMI, which has argued that DEI is “unnecessary,” promotes racial division, and urge others to “reject the woke assault on VMI,” according to CNN.

Love’s deputy, Briana Williams, will serve as interim chief diversity officer until the position can be filled on a permanent basis, VMI spokesman Col. Bill Wyatt told CNN.