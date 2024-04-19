Oklahoma Pediatrician Dr. Hokehe Eko, Launches Virtual Clinic To Evaluate Children With Autism

Dr. Hokehe Eko, founder of Glow Pediatrics, is offering a pioneering virtual platform for evaluating children with autism.

The innovative pediatric integrative medicine practice takes a holistic, patient-centered approach to address physical, emotional, and developmental needs of children. “If you have concerns about the possibility of autism, it is generally better to have your child evaluated sooner rather than later,” Glow Pediatrics stated under its autism services. “Even if you choose not to enroll your child in therapy, understanding your child’s behavior and needs can go a long way toward knowing how to support them.”

While testing is most reliable at 18 months or older, some children may exhibit subtle signs, while others may have more noticeable indicators. In 2023, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed, for the first time, autism being diagnosed more prevalently in Black children compared to their white counterparts. BLACK ENTERPRISE noted the report indicated that in 2020, one in 36 Black children around the age of eight had been identified with autism, a significant increase from just two years prior, when the rate stood at one in 44.

Glow Pediatric’s virtual ADHD and autism evaluations are one-to-two-hour sessions catered to children 18 months to 10 years old. After assessing the patient, Dr. Eko meticulously prepares a comprehensive report detailing her findings, diagnostic impressions, and recommendations, which are discussed during a follow-up appointment. Under the leadership of a trusted physician, the clinic hosts weekly Glow Health Circles, providing patients with a supportive community and fostering accountability on their health journeys.

Dr. Eko, a Board-Certified Pediatrician with over a decade of experience, takes a root-cause approach when treating ADHD and autism, considering physical and environmental factors. “As a result of my experience, I am better able to differentiate between neuro-typical and neuro-atypical behaviors, and can also help identify if there are other factors at play, such as ADHD, depression, anxiety, OCD, intellectual delays, or other medical conditions,” Dr. Eko said on her website. She recently discussed the importance of an early autism diagnosis on her YouTube channel, “Brain Power with Dr Eko.”

A graduate of St. George’s University School of Medicine, Dr. Eko has received additional training in brain health, pediatric integrative medicine, and child abuse. As a mother of three and founder of the non-profit Kits of Hope, she extends her compassionate care to foster children.

The virtual ADHD and autism evaluations are currently accessible in Oklahoma, Georgia, and Maryland.

