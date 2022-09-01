Vivica A. Fox Says Nick Cannon Isn’t Representing ‘The Foundation of Black Families’ Amid Baby #10 News

Vivica A. Fox is calling out Nick Cannon for his unconventional take on the “foundation of Black families” amid news of his 10th baby.

In a Tuesday episode of Cocktails With the Queens, Fox shared her take on Cannon’s recent announcement that he’s expecting his third child with Brittany Bell, which will make him a father of 10.

“I don’t like it,” Fox said to her co-hosts. “Y’all can be like, ‘It’s cause he got money, this, that, and the third.’ But the foundation of Black families, especially a strong father figure is needed.”

“This isn’t a good representation of it… in my opinion.”

Claudia Jordan agreed with Fox and questioned if Cannon actually has time to spend with all of his children considering his media empire.

“Nick is a great guy, I think he’s successful, and we go in on people like Future—and not to say that he’s the same—but at the end of the day, he’s so busy,” Jordan said. “Nick Cannon has an empire. So do you have time for all of these kids?”

Fox went on to say that Cannon’s wealth doesn’t make up for how challenging it likely is for him to be a present father to his children with multiple women.

“It’s way more than money,” Fox said.

Last week, Cannon and Bell confirmed their third pregnancy. Once the baby is born, the Wild N’ Out creator will have 10 children with six different women.

Cannon and Bell share a son Golden, 4, and a daughter, Powerful, 1. He shares twins Monroe and Moroccan with Mariah Carey, twins Zillion and Zion with Abby De La Rosa, and just welcomed his eighth child, Legendary Love, with Bre Tiesi in June.

Last June, Cannon welcomed his son Zen with Alyssa Scott. But the baby tragically passed away from brain cancer five months later.

De La Rosa is also pregnant and hasn’t revealed if she’s having twins again or if Cannon is the father. But onlookers speculate that Cannon might be expecting his 11th child very soon.