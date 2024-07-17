Women by Stacy Jackson ‘VOICES of Black Women’ Seeks South Carolina Women For Cancer Study The American Cancer Society searches for 1,000 women in South Carolina between the ages of 25-55 to participate in VOICES of Black Women.









The American Cancer Society is aiming to recruit 1,000 South Carolina participants for its VOICES of Black Women cancer study.

The search is part of its larger 100,000-woman research project, WCBD-TV Charleston reported. This cancer study, focusing on South Carolina participants and other Black women across 20 states, seeks to understand cancer risk disparities and outcomes over a 30-year period. The American Cancer Society seeks to gather information biannually from participants aged 25-55 who have never had cancer.

The American Cancer Society explains the study’s longitudinal approach: “Because lived experiences can change and it can take many years for cancer and other diseases to develop, we need to collect information over time. The more information you provide throughout the study, the better we can understand the health of Black women.”

BLACK ENTERPRISE previously covered the details of the study. The American Cancer Society has curated a multifaceted research group, intentionally incorporating perspectives from individuals who are attuned to and respectful of the distinctive challenges faced by the Black community.

Participants in this cancer study will play an integral role, collaborating closely with investigators by sharing detailed information about their lifestyles, environments, and personal narratives through biannual comprehensive questionnaires. This approach ensures that the VOICES of Black Women study captures a holistic picture of the participants’ lives, providing invaluable data for understanding cancer risk factors and outcomes.

Dr. Lauren McCullough, a co-principal investigator, emphasizes the importance of this cancer study: “Black women are more likely to be diagnosed with late-stage cancer, aggressive tumor types and have higher cancer-specific mortality rates than other women.” The American Cancer Society hopes that insights from South Carolina participants and others will help improve Black women’s health for generations.

Bianca, MD, supported the long-term study on X, stating that the organization is “leading to end cancer as we know it, for everyone!”

Supporting @AmericanCancer & work they’re leading to end cancer as we know it, for everyone! https://t.co/l5zRW3yq7k of Black Women is a groundbreaking longterm study led by ACS to better understand health conditions like cancer & strive for improved wellbeing among Black Women pic.twitter.com/ecSLDr9ljv — Bianca Islam, MD, PhD, MSc (she/her) (@biancaislam) June 20, 2024

The VOICES of Black Women cancer study opened enrollment on May 6 in South Carolina and other states: Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington D.C. Women can participate at no cost.