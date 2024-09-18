Politics by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Voting Rights Advocates Sue State Of Florida Over ‘Discriminatory’ Verification Processes According to their findings, more than 43,000 applicants since 2018 have been unable to register due to the requirement.







Voting rights advocates in Florida have sued the state, stating that its “exact match” voter verification requirement discriminates against Black voters.

Florida Rising Together, a racial justice group, filed the lawsuit against State Secretary Cord Byrd, Attorney General Ashley Moody, and additional election officials on National Voter Registration Day. The group intends to challenge the verification process, which uses computerized data matching to confirm voter registrations.

They claim its implementation violates Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act and the National Voter Registration Act of 1993. The filing alleges the “exact match” process has resulted in tens of thousands of applicants being rejected. The majority of these potential voters identify as Black.

“Black voters know that their voice is their power. By allowing the “exact match” verification process, Florida officials deny tens of thousands of Black voters and other voters of color access to our democracy,” stated Moné Holder, Chief Political & Advocacy Director at Florida Rising, in a press release obtained by BLACK ENTERPRISE. “Voters deserve more than to experience blatant discrimination and oppression at the hands of Florida election officials.”

According to their findings, more than 43,000 applicants have been unable to register since 2018 due to the requirement. Many applications remain “unverified” due to the “data mismatch.” In multiple South Florida counties, Black voters are rejected at a higher rate than white applicants, given both groups’ shares in the registrant pool.

Based on these findings, Florida Rising Together considers the “exact match” process a tactic for voter suppression.

“Florida’s “exact match” verification process is just another tool of voter suppression. It’s an inaccurate, burdensome practice that creates extra hurdles for Black voters and violates federal law,” says Judith Browne Dianis, Executive Director of Advancement Project, which co-represents the organization. “We will not allow Florida to cherry-pick its voters nor set a dangerous example for other states. Every voter should have access to free and fair elections.”

These advocates urge Florida to stop rejecting applicants solely based on this requirement and affirm those denied it. Moreover, they recommend that their votes be counted in the upcoming election.

RELATED CONTENT: Survey Reveals Five Distinct Political Groups Among Black Voters