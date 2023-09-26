Rebel Rousers Roast VP Kamala Harris As She Heads To Atlanta HBCU’s

As Vice President Kamala Harris makes her way down South as part of her “Fight For Our Freedoms” college tour, some naysayers are making it known that they are not here for her appearance.

Harris is expected to meet and engage with students within the Atlanta University Center, comprised of Spelman, Morehouse, and Clark Atlanta University students, in a moderated conversation to discuss issues concerning the Biden administration that affect young people. The vice president expects to speak on reproductive rights, gun reform, and voting in the upcoming election.

While Harris has already stopped at Hampton University, North Carolina A&T, and Reading Area Community College, Atlanta residents are not so enthused by her visit, stating their displeasure in the comments under ATLScoop’s post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ATLSCOOP®🍑 (@atlscoop)

“I cannot stress enough how much we don’t care about this woman,” a commenter shared under the post.

Another commenter stated that they believe she was a ploy to gain Black voters’ trust but has not done much to aid the community.

“Idk why, she been in there and ain’t done one thing for black ppl. Her and Joe Biden used skin color to get black votes and been sending all the billions to Ukraine.”

The White House announced Harris’ venture to visit Hispanic-serving institutions, community colleges, and HBCUs to converse on nationwide concerns, ranging from LGBTQIA+ equality to book bans. On her purpose for the tour, Harris emphasized her mission to speak with the new generation about the looming issues that may impact their futures most and encourage them to stay civically engaged.

“This generation is critical to the urgent issues that are at stake right now for our future,” said Harris. “It is young leaders throughout America who know what the solutions look like and are organizing in their communities to make them a reality. My message to students is clear: We are counting on you, we need you, you are everything.”

Whether or not her Atlanta event will go without protest remains in question, as Harris’ inclusion won’t be met with unanimous praise.

RELATED CONTENT: Vice President Kamala Harris Announces Plans To Remove Medical Debt From Credit Scores