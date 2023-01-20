VP Kamala Harris Prepares for Fight of ‘Life’ Along With Democrats on Roe v. Wade 50th Anniversary

The fight continues after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned women’s constitutional right to abortion.

As January 22nd marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, Vice President Kamala Harris is moving forward with her focus on reproductive rights as she prepares to join Democrats in Florida on Sunday, in their continuous fight for abortion rights.

According to reports, Harris will gather in support of Florida Democrats in their attempt to protect abortion from Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is reportedly seeking his presidential run in the 2024 election.

Harris’ speech will make clear that Democrats are not backing down from the issue, and the administration intends on pushing the abortion fight in the midterm elections.

“The vice president will make very clear: The fight to secure women’s fundamental right to reproductive health care is far from over,” Kirsten Allen, a spokesperson for Harris said in a statement. “She will lay out the consequences of extremist attacks on reproductive freedom in states across our country and underscore the need for Congress to codify Roe.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamala Harris (@kamalaharris)

According to administration officials, President Joe Biden will mark the anniversary with a proclamation.

“The administration has taken actions with our limited authorities,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, said on Wednesday in regards to President Biden’s call for national legislation.

“Women must be empowered to make decisions about their own lives and health care, and those decisions should not be politicized or second guessed by politicians,” she added.

As previously reported by BLACK ENTERPRISE, Vice President Harris commented during a meeting in September with civil rights and abortion activists that the Supreme Court has created a healthcare crisis in America following its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Women’s constitutional right to abortion was stripped away by the Supreme Court in June 2022, a ruling praised by former President Donald Trump.

Currently, Florida bans abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.