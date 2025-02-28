Sports by Sharelle Burt Virginia State University Alumna Hired As Associate VP Of Athletics Sykes replaces Peggy Davis, who died in October 2024.







Virginia State University (VSU) alumna Tiffani-Dawn Sykes is returning home. The HBCU has hired the 20-year college sports veteran as its associate vice president for intercollegiate athletics, HBCU GameDay reports.

The job starts March 31.

Sykes was the first woman to serve as vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics at Florida A&M University from 2023-2024. She then headed to the University of Maryland as a player development assistant and advisor to the head football coach.

Sykes has also had prominent roles in athletics at multiple Division I and Division II institutions.

“Virginia State University athletics has a long history of excellence, and I am confident in Tiffani-Dawn Sykes’ ability to uphold that tradition. Her values, vision, professional experience, and passion for our University made her a perfect fit for this role,” VSU President Dr. Makola M. Abdullah said in a statement. “We are extremely fortunate to have her back home as a member of our Trojan Family.”

Sykes, a former student-athlete, served on a number of NCAA committees after earning her bachelor of science degree in health, physical education, recreation, and dance degree.

According to HBCU Legends on SI, Sykes received the Nike Executive of the Year Award in Division-FCS at the Women Leaders in Sports Symposium.

“My experiences as a student-athlete at VSU ignited my passion for college athletics, and the education I received here laid the foundation for a fulfilling and progressive career,” said Sykes, a 2001 graduate. “I am excited to continue leading our student-athletes, coaches, and staff in the pursuit of national excellence—both in the classroom and in competition.”

Sykes has some huge shoes to fill. She succeeds Peggy Davis, who died in October 2024, and spent nearly 30 years working for the Trojans.

