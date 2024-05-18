by Mary Spiller Ye And Taylor Swift Are Battling Again–On The Charts. ‘Vultures 1’ Usurps ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ On Billboard’s Vinyl Albums Chart "Vultures 1" is Ye’s third No.1 on the Vinyl Albums chart.









Ye’s most recent album drop “Vultures 1” carved its way to the top of Billboard’s Vinyl Albums chart in the United States this week. Its position has been bolstered by its first-time release on vinyl, as the first in a series of three albums set to be released between Ye and fellow rapper Ty Dolla $ign.

As reported by Forbes, Vultures 1’s success is largely due to the surge of vinyl purchases that came after the drop. Its popularity has allowed Ye’s new album to overtake Taylor Swift’s most recent and highly popular album.

As one of the biggest names in the music industry and a longtime rival of the 46-year-old Atlanta-born, Chicago-reared artist, Swift saw her latest album “The Tortured Poets Department” pushed down from the number 1 spot on this week’s Vinyl Albums chart once “Vultures 1” debuted. Despite its initial release back in February of this year, Ye and Ty Dolla $ign’s project is new to Billboard’s popular list of bestselling titles in the vinyl format.

Swift’s album currently sits at the number 2 spot after being at the top for several weeks.

“Vultures 1” is Ye’s third No.1 on the Vinyl Albums chart, after he sat at the top with his albums “Ye” and “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.” Overall, he’s had himself five top 10 appearances on the Billboards list. This album marks the first time $ign has been featured on the Vinyl Albums list at all.

As previously reported, Ye and Swift have a long-standing dislike for one another following several very public and messy disagreements and back-and-forths with one another, stemming initially from Ye interrupting the 34-year-old country singer while she was accepting an MTV Video Music Award, to saying he felt should have gone to Beyoncé instead.

Notably, the conflict rekindled when Ye released his song “Famous” on his 2016 album “The Life of Pablo.” On it, he rapped about allegedly having sex with Swift and called her a “bitch.”

