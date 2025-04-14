Vybz Kartel Proves He’s ‘King Of Dancehall’ With 2 Sold-Out Shows In Brooklyn

The “King of Dancehall,” Vybz Kartel, made his first United States performance in 20 years in Brooklyn, just a year after having a murder conviction overturned after spending 10 years in jail.

According to Caribbean National Weekly, Kartel performed two sold-out shows at Barclays Center on April 11 and 12. These performances made him the first dancehall artist to sell out the Barclays Center twice. The Jamaican artist brought in a total of 38,000 fans.

For Kartel’s first performance in Brooklyn, he brought a lineup of acts that electrified the crowd: Dyani, Jah Vinchi, Rvssian, Blak Ryno, Busta Rhymes, and Spice. The recording artist’s star power also lured in other celebrities like Elephant Man, Buju Banton, Dexta Daps, Stefflon Don, and a very excited Cardi B, who stated, “(I’ve) never seen it (Barclays Center) this packed.”

The next evening, there was room for more acts, as Lil’ Kim, Fabolous, and Neyomad made it to the stage. Other artists who appeared include YG Marley, Kraff, Chronic Law, Kranium, Ishawna, Skillibeng, Shenseea, and Moliy. Although he wasn’t on stage, Popcaan made his way via FaceTime.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KING OF DANCEHALL (@vybzkartel)

The Gleaner reported that Kartel will be in Montego Bay for the Reggae Sunfest from July 13 to July 19.

Kartel is enjoying his newfound freedom after getting his 2014 murder conviction overturned in March 2024. Rolling Stone reported that Kartel, along with Shawn Campbell, Kahira Jones, and Andre St John, were convicted on March 14, 2014, in the killing of Clive “Lizard” Williams. Prosecutors stated that Lizard was allegedly killed over missing guns and that Kartel allegedly summoned him to his home, where he was reportedly beaten to death. His body was never found. The alleged incident took place in August 2011.

According to BBC News, in July 2024, the Privy Council in London overturned the March ruling after learning that a juror was accused of trying to bribe other jurors at the trial. The council concluded that the accused juror should have been kicked off the trial after discovering the attempted bribery of other jurors. On July 31, the appeal judges in Jamaica determined that the case would not go back to court, setting the freedom of Kartel, who was reportedly in poor health.

RELATED CONTENT: Hope Fades After Jet Set Nightclub Roof Collapse, Rescue Efforts Yield To Recovery