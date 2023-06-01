Vybz Kartel In 'Graves' Danger As He Fights For His Life In Prison

Vybz Kartel is reportedly in a fight for his life while also fighting for his release from prison on a life sentence for murder.

The dancehall legend has been behind bars since 2011 for the murder of his associate Clive “Lizard” Williams. He was convicted in 2014 and has continued releasing new music despite being behind bars.

But Vybz, real name Adidja Azim Palmer, is working on appealing his conviction to the UK’s highest court. He’s focused on getting released from the jail that has had him in solitary confinement for 23 hours a day over an alleged cell phone infraction.

“He’s in a cell, and if you can picture a brick oven, because that’s how those cells are built, the ventilation is next to none,” human rights attorney Isat Buchanan told Fox 5 NY.

Now his medical and legal teams are working to get the “Bicycle” rapper surgery for his Graves’ Disease and heart condition they say are worsening as a result of the inhumane conditions he’s experiencing in prison.

“Mr. Palmer’s illness is actually life-threatening,” Buchanan said.

Buchanan saw Vybz on Memorial Day and claims the music artist’s health is worsening while living inside a brick cell with no air circulation, no water, and a bucket for a toilet.

“His neck was swollen, if you think of a shirt that is about 18.5 inches in the neck area, you couldn’t close the collar on his neck and that’s how bad it is in this moment,” Buchanan said. “His face is actually swollen. And one other thing. He always wears glasses; in this condition, that causes his eyes to protrude.”

Medical reports show Vybz has been battling Graves disease and a thyroid issue for seven years. He also has two heart conditions with their own complications.

“Fighting for his life, yes, because it can be dangerous,” Buchanan said. “We do not want to get a phone call to say that because he was under this 23-hour lockdown, and unable to breathe, that he succumbed to his illness.”

Vybz Kartel’s son, Adidja Jahiem Palmer, known as Likkle Vybz, says the family remains in prayer hoping for the musician’s release from prison.

“It weighs on my heart, I think about it a lot, but honestly, we just have to stay strong and know he is doing the best he can,” Likkle Vybz said.