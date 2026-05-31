Wall Street Meets Broadway: MSG Sports Moves to Separate Knicks and Rangers

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has filed a confidential Form 10 Registration Statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission to pursue a tax-free spin-off, separating the New York Knicks and New York Rangers into independent, publicly traded companies.

This proposal follows the MSG Sports board’s February approval to explore a strategic split.

The Knicks entity would oversee the NBA team and its G League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks, while the Rangers entity would manage the NHL club and the Hartford Wolf Pack of the AHL.

“Completion of the transaction would be subject to various conditions, including effectiveness of the Form 10 Registration Statement, any required league approval, receipt of a tax opinion from counsel, and Company board approval,” MSG Sports said in a statement.





The Financial Plan: Unlocking Blocked Value

The primary motivation for this transaction is to narrow the ongoing valuation gap between public market capitalization and private franchise appraisals.

MSG Sports has a public market valuation of about $8.5 billion. Sportico recently valued the Knicks at $9.85 billion and the Rangers at $3.65 billion, for a total private-market appraisal of $13.5 billion. Although MSG Sports shares trade at $372.83, the public stock is 29% below the combined private valuation.

Corporate conglomerates commonly face a “conglomerate discount” because their complicated frameworks obscure the valuations of their pure-play assets. Separating the franchises allows for independent evaluation of each team’s growth prospects, cash flows, and media rights opportunities.



“The spin enhances the possibility of raising capital, and it makes minority stake sales easier, as there are two distinct teams’ business models, which makes for a clearer investment vehicle,” David Joyce, an analyst at Seaport Research Partners, wrote in a research note.

The new structure has led to speculation that long-time owner James Dolan may consider selling control of one franchise. Although sources close to the situation deny plans for a full sale, separate entities would simplify any partial or total divestiture.





Tax Complications and Real Estate Headwinds

The spin-off is expected to be tax-free for shareholders, but recent federal tax changes introduce financial obstacles. A revised federal tax provision expanding the Internal Revenue Code will limit deductions for executive compensation starting in the 2027 tax year. The law raises the $1 million deduction cap from five executives to 10. According to Seaport Research Partners, an independent Knicks entity would pay its top five executives and top five players $195 million, triggering an estimated $55.4 million tax liability. The Rangers would face an additional post-spin tax of $19.8 million on $76 million in payroll.



The teams are also connected to Madison Square Garden Arena, which is associated with Sphere Entertainment Co. According to the company’s annual report, Sphere Entertainment spun off a majority stake in the arena’s operating company in 2023, but retained about a one-third ownership share, making lease terms, shared costs, and cash flows among Dolan-controlled entities important factors as the arena’s permit approaches its 2028 expiration. planning.

On-Court Performance Drives Revenue



The restructuring comes as the Knicks reach a peak in their business performance. According to Front Office Sports, strong seasons from both the Rangers and Knicks contributed to a 13% year-over-year increase in the third quarter revenue for the Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. After advancing to the NBA Finals by sweeping the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals, the franchise is set to earn at least $140 million in postseason arena revenue.



In contrast, the Rangers missed the postseason for a second straight year, highlighting the two franchises’ differing competitive cycles as they prepare to separate their finances.

