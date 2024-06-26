by Jeroslyn JoVonn Walmart Sponsors 5th Annual Men Of Vision Juneteenth Weekend To Support Youth Program Walmart served as an official corporate sponsor for the Men of Vision (MOV) Foundation's 5th Annual Juneteenth Weekend celebration.









Walmart served as an official corporate sponsor for the Men of Vision (MOV) Foundation’s 5th Annual Juneteenth Weekend celebration, which included the MOV 5K Run/3K Walk and block party.

Held in Fitzgerald, Georgia from June 14-16, MOV Juneteenth Weekend was full of family fun for all to enjoy. Free Jazz in the Park kicked off the festivities on Friday night ahead of the Juneteenth Block Party on Saturday, which was hosted by Grammy-winning singer and co-founding member of the multi-platinum group 112, Q Parker.

The Block Party is among the most popular events, with its day-long features and festivities like food trucks, shopping unique products from a variety of vendors, Black art that’s on display and for sale, guest speakers, live music and performances, and raffle prizes of desirable items. Other signature features include the Juneteenth Youth Essay Contest, MOV Honorees, FREE Workout Training, Kids Zone, and Gospel Fest, which closes out the weekend on Sunday.

Walmart’s corporate sponsorship included a $5,000 donation to support MOV’s youth programs.

“Walmart is proud to support the 5th Annual Men of Vision Juneteenth Weekend. This collaboration reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting the African American community and fostering positive change nationwide,” Robert Hendry, Senior Manager of Community Affairs at Walmart said.

It was an honorable addition to the milestone 5th-anniversary event.

“Walmart has a long track record of supporting the African-American community. So we at MOV are extremely humbled for them to value our community efforts enough to support us”, Carlos Scott of the Men of Vision Foundation said.

MOV’s Juneteenth Weekend serves as the foundation’s largest annual fundraiser, with all proceeds from the weekend, except for the Run/Walk, going to support MOV programs and community initiatives throughout the year. Measures to aid the youth include mentoring, financial literacy, career readiness training, STEM incubators, and health and wellness resources. Additionally, MOV organizes youth enrichment trips like visits to HBCUs and important sites across the country.

Along with Walmart, other corporate sponsors included the city of Fitzgerald, WALB News 10, Coca-Cola UNITED, Hibbett Sports, Harvey’s, Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, Georgia Department of Public Health, Marble Wines, and UPSCALE Magazine.