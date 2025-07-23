Money by Black Enterprise Walmart Invites US Businesses to 2025 Open Call, Bolstering American Manufacturing Building on a previous commitment, Walmart’s new pledge to invest an additional $350 billion by 2030 in products that support U.S. jobs is estimated by Boston Consulting Group to support over 750,000 jobs.







Walmart is once again opening its doors to American entrepreneurs and manufacturers, announcing its annual Open Call event for 2025. This initiative, now celebrating 40 years of Sam Walton’s enduring legacy, serves as a cornerstone of the retail giant’s commitment to bolstering U.S. production and innovation. Aspiring suppliers can submit applications from June 24 to July 25, 2025.

The company is actively seeking “shelf-ready products” that not only offer compelling value but also resonate with the evolving needs of Walmart customers and Sam’s Club members.

Beyond consumer goods, Walmart is expanding its search to embrace “manufacturing innovations/technologies.”

These sought-after advancements aim to reduce complexity, cut costs, or lessen environmental impact across U.S. manufacturing. Examples include breakthroughs in yield insights, shelf-life extension, alternative materials, and advanced manufacturing processes, with San Francisco-based Unspun highlighted as a prime example of the kind of innovation they’re looking for.

Businesses with products or technologies made, grown, or assembled in the U.S. are encouraged to register for a chance to pitch directly to Walmart and/or Sam’s Club merchants.

The main event is scheduled for October 7 and 8, to be held in person at Walmart’s Open Call is facilitated by RangeMe and ECRM Connect, platforms designed to streamline the product discovery and sourcing process. Prospective suppliers are advised to set up a free account on RangeMe.com now to build a robust product portfolio and supplier profile, which will significantly simplify the required steps once the Open Call application window opens.

This annual event highlights Walmart’s deep commitment to U.S. manufacturing. Building on a previous commitment, Walmart’s new pledge to invest an additional $350 billion by 2030 in products that support U.S. jobs is estimated by Boston Consulting Group to support over 750,000 jobs.

Luke Schneider, Founder & CEO of Fire Department Coffee, captured the sentiment, stating, “Walmart is the #1 retailer. It was our #1 goal to get into Walmart, and I think this is just a massive opportunity, and I’m excited for everyone.”

Beyond the Open Call, Walmart offers additional avenues for businesses to collaborate, notably through its Marketplace on Walmart.com. This platform provides professional online sellers with tools for seamless catalog integration, efficient order management, and robust customer care. Approved sellers gain access to an ecosystem of innovative solutions, including Walmart Fulfillment Services (WFS) for best-in-class fulfillment and Sponsored Products ad campaigns to boost brand visibility among millions of shoppers. Applicants for the Marketplace should have a proven history of e-commerce success, the ability to manage their own catalog, and a range of products with standard identifiers, such as GTINs or UPCs.

Earlier this year, Walmart took its Open Call initiative on a cross-country tour, hosting pop-up pitch events in various cities. These stops — including Los Angeles (April 3); Orlando (May 1); Kansas City, Missouri (May 9); Baltimore (May 13); Austin, Texas (May 21); Columbus, Ohio (June 18); Atlanta (June 24); and New Orleans (June 26) — provided innovators and entrepreneurs with direct access to Walmart buyers, offering real-time feedback and potential “fast passes” to the main event in Bentonville.

