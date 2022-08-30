Washington Commanders Rookie Running Back Brian Robinson Shot in Attempted Robbery

A tragedy was averted over the weekend after a rookie football player with the Washington Commanders survived an attempted carjacking after being shot several times.

According to NFL.com, the Washington Commanders’ rookie running back, Brian Robinson Jr., is recuperating after suffering “non-life-threatening injuries” this past Sunday. The football player had been shot several times during what is being described as a possible attempted robbery in Washington, D.C.

The Commanders released a statement about the incident.