Black Boutique Owners Land Deal With Washington Commanders to Design Wear for Guest Services Staff

A Black-owned clothing boutique in Washington, D.C. just became the first local Black business to design guest services wear for an NFL franchise.

According to WUSA9, The Museum DC has partnered with the Washington Commanders. On October 9, the collaboration started. The hope is to build community while bringing a shine to the streetwear fashion culture of the District and the surrounding area.

The museum initially started as an online store by co-founders LeGreg Harrison and Moe Hill back in 2015. They opened a brick and mortar the following year on Rhode Island Avenue in Northeast D.C.