Black Boutique Owners Land Deal With Washington Commanders to Design Wear for Guest Services Staff

A Black-owned clothing boutique in Washington, D.C. just became the first local Black business to design guest services wear for an NFL franchise.
According to WUSA9, The Museum DC has partnered with the Washington Commanders. On October 9, the collaboration started. The hope is to build community while bringing a shine to the streetwear fashion culture of the District and the surrounding area.
The museum initially started as an online store by co-founders LeGreg Harrison and Moe Hill back in 2015. They opened a brick and mortar the following year on Rhode Island Avenue in Northeast D.C.
“We wanted to make sure a piece of Washington, D.C. history stays here,” Harrison said.
When they agreed on the partnership with the Commanders, they were commissioned to design polo shirts for the guest services staff for the NFL team.
“It was surreal. I almost cried,” said Harrison. “I knew the city would be proud. We wanted the 1,500 to 2,000 employees at FedEx field to feel great wearing the product and looking fly while doing it.”
Harrison said there are no prices listed for the items they sell at the store. He feels that, with discretion based on the customer, he is able to give back to the community. The item price is based on the circumstances of the purchaser.
“There may be a single mom, who has five kids, that can’t afford to get all of our kids to get all our products. It’s up to our discretion on what we want to sell it to her for. It’s our way of giving back to the community.”
The partnership with the franchise has seen the team bring them in for other projects as well. They teamed up for RARE AIR (Artist in Residence), an art program that spotlights artists, community stakeholders, entrepreneurs, and others engulfed in the art and fashion community. They also took part in hand-designing helmets. The Commanders worked with The Museum DC to commission more than 30 local artists to help design the custom helmets as a part of the first Artist in Residence initiative.
Merchandise for The Museum DC brand can be purchased exclusively at the Fanatics store at FedEx Field and on NFL.com. It is a limited release.