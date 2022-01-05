Washington Football Team to Announce New Team Name and Logo

The organization entered the NFL as the “Redskins” in 1933. Former owner George Preston Marshall moved the team from Boston to Washington, D.C. in 1937.

Last year on July 2, the team dropped the name because a group of 87 investment firms and shareholders signed three separate letters to sponsors Nike, FedEx, and PepsiCo that threatened to terminate relationships with the team unless it dropped the racially insensitive name. After receiving the letters, FedEx, the company with naming rights to the team’s stadium, formally asked the franchise to take action. From there, the team was temporarily renamed The Washington Football Team.

Jason Wright, the team’s president, has confirmed what the name won’t be as rumors began circulating that the team was contemplating using Wolves or RedWolves.