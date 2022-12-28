'She Said Yes!': Will Smith Assists Boston Celtics Player Who Proposed to Girlfriend on Christmas

Will Smith dished out an assist to Boston Celtics basketball player Marcus Smart when he proposed to his now-fiancé, Maisa Hallum.

Smart proposed to his girlfriend on Christmas with the help of the Emancipation actor. The Boston Celtics player posted a photo of himself and his fiancé in matching pajamas, declaring that he has left the single life. Hallum showed off the ring in the photo.

Oh I forgot the rest… Time for me to leave the single life. She said YES!!! (Whew) pic.twitter.com/bV7uPG5x1V — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) December 26, 2022

“This is Will Smith. I’m in Antarctica.”

The couple viewed the clip on a large screen at a home. Other people also viewed the video along with the couple. Smith continued, “We’re just coming back from the South Pole, but I just wanted to take a minute. I wanted to wish you a very, very, very Merry Christmas. Now I know that you may not have gotten the stuff that you wanted. I promise you, you are not going to end this Christmas empty handed.”

When Smith completed his last sentence, Smart positioned himself behind Hallum on bended knee with the engagement ring in front of him. She seemed confused by what Smith had said and turned around to see Smart presenting the ring to her. Seemingly in awe, Hallum covered her face and looked down at the ring. After several seconds, Smart blurted out, “Come on, yes?” Hallum accepted the proposal, and the Celtics player turned to the camera and the other people in the room and shouted, “She said yes!”

That same day, during the Boston Celtics’ annual Christmas showing, Smart won again when the Celtics handed the Milwaukee Bucks a 118-139 defeat.