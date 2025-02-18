Wayans Family Being Inducted Into NAACP Image Awards Hall Of Fame

The NAACP has announced that the Wayans family will be the latest inductees into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame and will receive their accolades at the 56th NAACP Image Awards.

The organization’s induction will take place on Feb. 22 at 8:00 PM ET/PT on BET and CBS live from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. The honorees include Keenen Ivory Wayans, Kim Wayans, Damon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans, and Damon Wayans Jr.

“For decades, the Wayans family has been at the forefront of comedy, breaking barriers and opening doors for waves of entertainers,” said NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson in a written statement. “Their trailblazing work in television, film, and stand-up has transcended pop culture and cemented their legacy in the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame. Recognizing their achievements with this induction is a celebration of a multi-generational legacy that continues to advance and uplift communities. The Wayans family has set a standard of excellence, and their influence resonates far beyond the stage and screen.”

The Wayans family will join past inductees like New Edition, Eddie Murphy, Oprah Winfrey, Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, Spike Lee, Earth, Wind and Fire as the Hall of Fame Award is typically presented to individuals or groups who have made their mark in their respective fields. Their influence continues to shape their industry for generations.

“The Wayans family revolutionized comedy by blending cultural commentary and fearless humor. From In Living Color to blockbuster films, their influence spans generations, breaking barriers for Black entertainers and redefining mainstream comedy,” said Connie Orlando, EVP of Specials, Music Programming and Music Strategy at BET. “Their ability to push boundaries while resonating with diverse audiences has left an undeniable mark on the industry. We look forward to honoring their impact by inducting the Wayans Family into the NAACP Hall of Fame live on BET while celebrating their legacy in entertainment and culture.”

We were first introduced to the family when Keenen Ivory brought the comedy sketch show “In Living Color” to the Fox Network on April 15, 1990. His brothers and sister and a cast of future stars like Jennifer Lopez, David Alan Grier, Tommy Davidson, Jamie Foxx, Rosie Perez, Kim Coles, and Jim Carrey were featured. After writing and starring in “Hollywood Shuffle” and “I’m Gonna Get You Sucka,” Keenen’s stock rose, and his family started becoming involved in projects that made the rest of the family stars in their own rights.

