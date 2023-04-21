Martin Lawrence Supported by Celeb Friends At Walk Of Fame Ceremony

Steve Harvey, Tracy Morgan, Tichina Arnold, and Lynn Whitfield were front and center to watch Martin Lawrence receive his flowers at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

On Thursday, Lawrence was joined by family and famous friends and honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, ABC 7 reports. The “Bad Boys” star expressed how emotionally overcome he was leading up to the big day.

“I’ve been crying all week so I figured if I had my glasses on today, maybe y’all won’t see the tears,” Lawrence said. “But they’re most definitely tears of joy.”

Lawrence is a longtime actor and comedian who made his TV debut in the late 1980s on What’s Happening Now. After roles in cult classics like House Party and his hosting gig on Def Comedy Jam, the Queens native landed his breakout role in 1992, starring in his sitcom, Martin.

Congratulations to Martin Lawrence! He now has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame ⭐👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/2EoXEDyUlm — TV One (@tvonetv) April 21, 2023

Tracy Morgan, who got his early start playing Hustle Man on Martin, spoke highly of Lawrence’s early success thanks to his natural talent for making people laugh.

“In my generation, when you say, ‘Martin,’ you don’t have to say his last name. Everybody know who you talking about,” Morgan said.

“My parents had Redd Foxx and ‘Sanford and Son.’ We had Martin Lawrence.”

Family Feud host Steve Harvey also praised Lawrence’s induction into the Hollywood Walk of Fame, saying it was much deserved.

Martin Lawrence celebrates the unveiling of his star on the #HollywoodWalkOfFame with Tracy Morgan, Tichina Arnold, Lynn Whitfield and Steve Harvey. pic.twitter.com/Fc6vf4jYNy — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 20, 2023

“If this dude don’t have a star, they need to take all of them up out the ground, dig all these damn things up,” the Original Kings of Comedy star said. “Ladies and gentlemen, Martin Lawrence is that dude!”

The Big Momma’s House star thanked his fans and shared some advice to the future comedy legends coming after him.

“I’m thankful for the love that I give out and I’m just feeling that I’m getting it back,” Lawrence said.

“If I can pass one thing on to those coming after me, it would be to board your dream bus with confidence, grace and humility and ride it until the wheels fall off!”

He also teased what fans could expect from Bad Boys 4 with Will Smith.

“We’re doing our thing, man. Wait ’til y’all see it! I think it’s gonna be one of the best, best of them all,” he told Access Online. “We ain’t stopping.”