RHOA Alum Cynthia Bailey Denies Rumors She Rekindled Romance With Ex-Husband

Cynthia Bailey might be divorcing Mike Hill, but she isn’t trying to rebound with her ex-husband, Peter Thomas.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) alum was forced to clear up speculation after a since-deleted post appeared on her official Facebook page of a throwback photo with Thomas and the caption “officially coming home,” The Shade Room reports. After it was shared over 3,000 times and flooded with comments from fans, Bailey released a statement shutting down the speculation.

Cynthia Bailey & Peter back together? What is dis, honey? #RHOA 🍑 pic.twitter.com/aLlzdzCo1f — RO ALMIGHTY ✨🇯🇲 (@_romeko) November 17, 2022

“Peter and I are not back together,” Cynthia told the shade room.

“We are friends only. We were married for eight years, so of course, we have remained friendly and cordial. I am and have always been very close to his oldest daughter Porsche.”

Earlier this month, Bailey appeared on the Two T’s in a Pod podcast, opening up about what led her to divorce Hill. “I felt like we weren’t friends anymore,” Bailey revealed. “I felt like it was just going toward we’re just not going to be friends if we didn’t pump the brakes.”

She referenced that it wasn’t her first divorce, and she had her criteria set for what she wanted out of a marriage.

“This is not my first rodeo,” she added. “I think friendship just has to be there in a marriage.”

“Like, love is great, but friendship has to be there. I truly want to be with my best friend,” she said on the podcast.

Now hearing how friendly she remains with her first husband, Peter, it’s ironic considering the lack of friendship she claims to have with Mike.

Bailey and Thomas finalized their divorce in 2017 after seven years of marriage. Their marriage and divorce were followed during her time on RHOA. In the wake of her divorce announcement, Bailey has revealed that Thomas did reach out to extend his support,” Page Six reports.

“Peter reached out to me,” she revealed last month.

“He said he just wishes me the best. He told me I was a queen and that I deserve the best, so that was really, really nice,” Bailey said, according to Page Six.