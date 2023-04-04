We Want More: Lizzo Extends First-Look Deal With Amazon Studios After Emmy-Winning Year

Amazon Studios has extended its deal with Grammy-Award-winning singer, Lizzo.

The decision comes on the heels of a very successful year between the streaming service Prime Video and the “About Damn Time” songstress in which her first project, Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrls, was nominated for three Emmys before taking home the coveted outstanding competition program trophy.

The show, which followed 13 “Big Grrls” with hopes of becoming one of Lizzo’s tour dancers, became an instant hit and took home several wins last awards season, including the Critics Choice Real TV Awards, Costume Designers Guild Awards, Hollywood Critics Association Television Awards, NAACP Image Awards, and Producers Guild Awards. The show’s message of self-love, self-acceptance, and unapologetic authenticity resonated with audiences far and wide, much like Lizzo herself.

“Lizzo is one of the most exciting, creative, joyful artists in the industry, and the impact of her Emmy award-winning series Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls exceeded our every expectation,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon and MGM Studios. “We are excited to continue our relationship with Lizzo and can’t wait for our global Prime Video audience to experience what’s next.”

Fighting back against body shamers and critics of her music, Lizzo has continued to blaze trails for herself and the women and people she represents. With Big Grrls and her documentary Love, Lizzo, the singer continues dominating an industry that often shuts out artists like her. “I’m thrilled to continue this partnership with the Amazon team after an incredible experience on season one of Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” said Lizzo. “I’ve witnessed lives change through this show, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue making space for even more Big Grrrls around the world to shine and break down barriers across this industry.”

Casting for season two of the series is now underway, with a call for Big Grrrls who can sing and dance onstage. Those interested can apply here.