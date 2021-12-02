Former 'America’s Next Top Model' Contestants Drag Tyra Banks With Complaints Over Paltry Wages

Tyra Banks is being dragged once again for claims made against her old reality show America’s Next Top Model.

As time passes and society gets more “woke,” it seems that Tyra’s popular modeling competition show is not aging well. Recently an ANTM alum put Banks on blast for allegedly paying the contestants pennies while appearing on the show.

“We were not paid at all for being on the show,” ANTM cycle nine alum Sarah Hartshorne told The Post. “We were given a $38 daily cash stipend that we had to use to pay for our own food.”

Hartshorne competed on the show when she was only 18 and recently became part of a discussion on Twitter that shamed Banks and show producers for not paying the contestants fair wages.

“$40 a day, no residuals, and we had to pay for food,” Hartshorne tweeted in response to one Twitter user who came forward with the claims.

“And they didn’t even give us a microwave to heat the food up,” Hartshorne added while sharing her experience on the show. She spoke out against the mistreatment her co-stars endured from show producers.

“Production kept us in the dark about almost everything because they wanted to keep us on edge. Us being confused, tired, stressed, sleep-deprived and hungry just made for better TV,” she claimed. “We never knew where we were going at any given time. They would transport us from place to place in a windowless van, and we’d have to face every situation totally clueless and out of sorts.”

Banks has come under fire on Twitter from those who think she should be exposed in a docu-series-style production like the ones made about R. Kelly and Jeffrey Epstein.

“They need to make a #SurvivingTyraBanks series to expose her for the heinous s–t she did on #ANTM,” one critic said.

In May of 2020, Banks tweeted in response to the criticism over old ANTM episodes where young models were berated for the nationally syndicated show.

“Been seeing the posts about the insensitivity of some past ANTM moments and I agree with you,” Banks wrote. “Looking back, those were some really off choices. Appreciate your honest feedback and am sending so much love and virtual hugs.”

Well, in her own words, “We were all rooting for you,” Tyra.