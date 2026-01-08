News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Wegmans Grocery Store Chain Admits To Collecting Customer’s Biometric Data Wegmans is facing criticism after acknowledging that it collects customers’ biometric data at select locations across its chain of stores.







Grocery chain Wegmans is facing backlash after posting signs informing customers that their biometric data is being collected upon entry.

The popular grocery chain, with over 100 stores across nine states, confirmed it collects biometric data after a photo of a sign at a New York City location went viral, Fox News reports. The sign informed customers that “biometric identifier information” is being collected at that store.

“Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. collects, retains, converts, stores, or shares customers’ biometric identifier information, which may include: facial recognition, eye scans, and voiceprints,” the sign states.

🚨BIOMETRICS GRAB🚨



Wegmans supermarkets in New York City are now posting signs to notify shoppers that the chain collects biometric data, including facial recognition information, during visits to their stores.



Wegmans responded to my request for comment by saying, "The system… pic.twitter.com/Swulh3q0hh — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) January 6, 2026

Wegmans stated that the biometric collection underscores how “the safety of our customers and employees is a top priority.”

“Like many retailers, we use cameras to help identify individuals who pose a risk to our people, customers, or operation. In a small fraction of our stores that exhibit an elevated risk, we have deployed cameras equipped with facial recognition technology,” the company said.

Wegmans says its facial recognition tool is used at only a few locations to identify individuals previously flagged for misconduct, and in New York City, the technology meets local regulations.

“Persons of interest are determined by our asset protection team based on incidents occurring on our property and on a case-by-case basis, by information from law enforcement for criminal or missing persons cases,” Wegmans said.

It also notes that data is not shared with any third parties.

“Facial recognition technology serves as one investigative lead for us. We never base our decisions on a single lead alone,” the statement concluded. “Our goal is simple — to keep our stores safe and secure.”

Facial recognition technology is highly visible in airports, but at some supermarkets, including Walmart and now Wegmans, the cameras are largely hidden from view, raising concerns about how customer data is being used.

“It’s kind of invading privacy. I could see that. It’s good and bad,” shopper Victor Cash said. “It could be like a little nuisance, but at the end of the day, I don’t think it’ll ever stop me from coming here.”

“You never know for what purpose the information is being collected,” Ivan Klimkou said. “I mean, I’m not shoplifting, so it’s no concern for me.”

