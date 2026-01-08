Health and Wellness by Sharelle B. McNair The WellWithAll $1M Competition Pushes AI To Close Wellness Gaps In the Black Community The competition extends WellWithAll’s commitment to reinvest 20% of its profits through the company’s foundation that funds resources and initiatives that assist in closing the nation's expanding wellness gaps.







Black-owned consumer packaged goods brand WellWithAll announced a new $1 million national competition designed to scale AI technologies aligned with helping underserved communities live healthier lives, according to a press release.

The $1 Million WellWithAll Prize Competition, dubbed “The Prize,” is scheduled to premiere at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 to upscale AI innovations that deliver accessible health support. Co-presented with AARP and sponsored by M&T Bank, The Prize challenges innovators to build AI-powered tools that provide early detection and deliver meaningful support for daily health management, enhanced health literacy, and deeper community trust.

Winners are required to demonstrate real-world adoption with at least 1,000 verified users, scalable engagement, and proof of behavioral improvements. In addition, participants have to have a pathway to reach roughly 100,000 people within the next three years.

The competition extends WellWithAll’s commitment to reinvest 20% of its profits through the company’s foundation, which funds resources and initiatives that help close the nation’s expanding wellness gaps. CEO and Co-founder Demond Martin labels AI as a prominent way to close those gaps, but with realistic goals. “AI has enormous potential to close health gaps, but only if it’s designed for the realities people face every day. From rural towns to city blocks, people are living shorter, sicker lives not because of a lack of will, but because access hasn’t kept pace–and that’s exactly what the $1M WellWithAll Prize is designed to change,” Martin said.

“This is the first AI innovation challenge designed from the ground up to deliver a measurable impact in underserved communities. We’re backing solutions that are ready to be used now, trusted, and measured by the impact they have on real lives.”

In an interview with Rolling Out, Martin spoke about the Black community inspiring him to create the company, along with co-founder Carmichael Roberts, as he saw a need to close those gaps — but by providing the goods people love. “We thought that if we could build a model that’s an economic engine, with producing products that people truly love, and then just take a portion of those profits and use it to impact these societal issues that are impacting the world in such a tremendous way, that it could be a great sustaining financial model,” he said.

“That is gonna continue to grow, but help a lot of people, and not have to have our hands out asking for donations. The things that we consume, the things that we love, those are funding the societal needs that we truly have.”

The competition launches mid-March 2026, with applications being accepted through the summer. Prize money will be distributed to the finalists announced in late summer 2026, followed by the full competition at a live event in Boston in October. Winners will be selected by a panel of industry subject-matter experts from industries such as healthcare, technology, and consumer packaged goods.

Invited teams within the AI, digital health, and public health spaces that will leverage AI in an accessible and conversational form, in addition to showcasing products that have the capabilities of succeeding in low-bandwidth environments and the ability to meet people where they are, which is something most important to Martin and the WellWithAll team. “Health is a human right,” Martin continues.

“We’re here to make wellness feel possible in the form of healthier days and longer lives for more communities.”

