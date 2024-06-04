Wendell Pierce, Tired Of ‘Racism And Bigots,’ After Housing Rejection

Actor Wendell Pierce is revealing the racist encounter he had with a white landlord amid the recent court ruling against the Fearless Fund.

“The Wire” star went on a Twitter tirade on Monday, June 3, in response to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ recent ruling against the Fearless Fund’s contest, which awards grants to Black women-owned businesses. There has been widespread backlash in response to the ruling, with many crediting it to conservative-led attacks against DEI programs.

Critics include Pierce, who sent out a series of tweets related to the ruling and its implications for Black Americans.

“A private investment firm, the Fearless Fund, has been blocked from investing in businesses owned by Black women. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, in a 2-1 ruling, sided with a challenge to the grant program, arguing it violated a Reconstruction-era civil-rights law, known as Section 1981, that prohibits discrimination in contracts,” Pierce tweeted.

“The law was put in place to protect former slaves from discrimination. Edward Blum, an opponent of affirmative action, has argued its text means that race can’t be considered at all in contractual relationships. Private funding blocked by the courts. NOT TAX DOLLARS.”

He continued. “Private investment into Black businesses being blocked with laws in place to prevent discrimination against Black businesses. The racist irony. Racist, bigoted, fascist Americans who burned down Black Wall Street in Tulsa 100 years ago are still alive and well.”

While venting his frustrations against the recent court ruling, Pierce revealed the racism he experienced at the hands of a white landlord who denied his rental application despite his success and fame as a working actor. According to the “Selma” actor, regardless of his current appearance in two televised series and filming the upcoming “Superman” movie, Pierce’s application to rent an apartment in Harlem was denied.

“For those of you who don’t understand my righteous anger; I’m on 2 TV series, ELSBETH and RAISING KANAN. I’m filming SUPERMAN. Two years ago, I finished the fourth season of JACK RYAN. Last year I finished a run on Broadway in DEATH OF A SALESMAN,” he shared.

“Even with my proof of employment, bank statements, and real estate holdings, a white apartment owner DENIED my application to rent the apartment…..in Harlem, of all places.”

He credited the experience to the “racism” and bigotry that continue to run rampant in a country built off the institution of slavery.

“Racism and bigots are real. There are those who will do anything to destroy life’s journey for Black folks. When you deny our personal experiences, you are as vile and despicable,” Pierce wrote.

Pierce is among the many expressing their outrage toward Monday’s ruling against the Atlanta-based Fearless Fund. The motion marks another victory for conservative groups who have launched a nationwide legal campaign against corporate diversity programs that impact numerous companies and government institutions.

Many joined Pierce in calling out the injustices surrounding the court’s ruling against the Fearless Fund.

“In other words, we can’t use exclusive tools for Black people to address exclusive racism and discrimination against Black people unless those tools are also available to the segment of people who’s racially motivated discrimination is currently causing them to ban books, erase history, disenfranchise voters, and limit freedoms,” one person wrote in response.