Wendy Williams' Bank Files For Guardianship Hearing, Calls Her An ‘Incapacitated Person’

In response to Wendy Williams’ demands to unfreeze millions in her accounts, Wells Fargo deemed her an “incapacitated person” who needs guardianship to intervene in her affairs, Page Six reports.

Reportedly, Wells Fargo wrote a letter to New York Supreme Court Judge Arlene Bluth, petitioning for a guardianship hearing “concerning the client’s capacity.”

The letter, which Page Six obtained, was written by attorney David H. Pikus on behalf of the bank.

“We are concerned about [Williams’] situation. It is our hope that the Guardianship Part [of the court] will imminently appoint a temporary guardian or evaluator to review the situation and ensure that [Williams’] affairs are being properly handled,” Pikus stated.

Last Friday, Williams’ attorney, Celeste N. McCaw, filed an emergency order claiming Wells Fargo had denied the TV host access to her “accounts, assets, and statements” for more than two weeks. At the time, her former financial adviser Lori Schiller, whom she fired due to alleged wrongdoing involving her accounts and improper professional conduct, alleged Williams was “of unsound mind.”

Wells Fargo’s concerns extend beyond Williams’ health issues. Pikus sent an additional letter to the judge, further alleging that the bank “has strong reason to believe” that the 57-year-old is a “victim of undue influence and financial exploitation,” as per The Sun. The bank requested to keep the case “under seal” to “preserve the confidential interests of the alleged incapacitated person.”

McCaw responded that her client denies Pikus’ claims and requested a temporary restraining order against Wells Fargo to prevent the bank “from freezing [Williams’] accounts and interfering with her right to access her financial assets and statements.”

A spokesperson for Wells Fargo submitted a statement to the news outlet: “We deny any allegations of improper actions with respect to Ms. Williams’ accounts and are fully participating in a court process to reach a resolution that is in her best interest. The financial well-being of our clients is at the heart of everything we do.”

Williams, who has Graves’ disease and other health issues, has not hosted her daytime talk show since July 2021. The legal battle against her bank has emerged as The Wendy Williams Show works to secure a permanent host in actress and comedian Sherri Shepherd.