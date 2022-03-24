Wendy Williams: ‘I Want My Money! This Is Not Fair!’

Wendy Williams appeared on social media to speak about her situation regarding the money that Wells Fargo has refused to release to her.

In previous reports, Williams has demanded that Wells Fargo unfreeze millions in her accounts, as the bank deemed her an “incapacitated person” who needs guardianship to intervene in her affairs, reports Page Six. The 57-year-old talk show host has filed an affidavit with the New York Supreme Court for a temporary restraining order against Wells Fargo.

Her former Wells Fargo financial adviser Lori Schiller was terminated because of alleged misconduct involving her accounts and claims that Williams was “of unsound mind.”

She is still looking for answers as there has been no change and she still doesn’t have access to her own money, which amounts to millions. She took to Instagram to call out the bank for them still holding on to the money she has made.

“I’m tired of everyone speaking as if they’re me in this scenario. It’s time I let all of my loving supporters know what’s really been going on with Wendy,” she captioned the video.

Williams wants to let her followers know that her not having access to her money “is not right, it’s not fair.”

“My thing is that I’ve been asking questions about my money and when I began asking questions about my money, suddenly Lori Schiller has got no response regarding my money. I want my money. This is not fair,” Williams remarked in a video posted to her Instagram account on Wednesday.

“And Wells Fargo has no questions and answers with regarding my money. This is not fair. And Lori Schiller and Wells Fargo have this guardianship petition about keeping me away from my money. This is not right and you know this is not fair.”

As previously reported, Williams’ attorney, Celeste N. McCaw, filed an emergency order claiming Wells Fargo had denied the TV host access to her “accounts, assets, and statements” for more than two weeks. At the time, her former financial adviser Schiller was fired due to alleged wrongdoing involving her accounts and improper professional conduct.