Wendy Williams Doesn’t Back Down On Being Newly Married After Her Rep Denies Report

The latest controversy in the world of Wendy Williams swirls around an alleged “confirmed” rumor that the talk show host has recently married.

According to Hollywood Unlocked, Williams recently married a police officer who works in New York City. Jason Lee, the media outlet’s owner, states that Williams called him to tell him the shocking and unexpected news. Williams has allegedly married an NYPD officer named Henry.

Although the news was announced on the Hollywood Unlocked website, Williams’ representative, William Selby, has denied that she is married.

The New York Post’s Page Six reports that Selby said, “That’s inaccurate. She is excited about a new relationship and probably got carried away in conversation.”

Eventually, after Lee got word that Page Six disputed his report, Lee posted an audio conversation he had with Williams about the discrepancy reported between the two media outlets.

(WARNING: Adult language)

When Lee asked Williams about the validity of her marriage due to what Selby told Page Six, Williams responded by saying, “Everybody seems to have a problem with that. I’m married.”

Lee then asks Williams if people had a problem with her being married or is it that no one wanted the public to know about the marriage. She then says, “I’m married! I don’t care who knows it. I’m married!”

She then proceeds to state that Selby doesn’t see the point in her being married. “Will sees no point in me getting married. But you know what? F**k Will. 14 years I’ve known him. I’ve always said f**k him… in a good way.”



This news comes after Williams was chastised by her brother, who accused the former talk show host of refusing her son from visiting her.

Tommy Williams posted a YouTube video calling out his “heartless” sister for how she allegedly “refused” to allow her 21-year-old son, Kevin Hunter Jr., to come into her New York City apartment, although he traveled from Florida to help celebrate her 58th birthday.