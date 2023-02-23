Wasting Away? Wendy Williams Reveals She is Now 138 Pounds After Recent Doctor Visit

There was a time when audiences were concerned about celebrity news when it came to Wendy Williams. Now, for the past several years, the concerns are focused on the health of the former talk show host.

Williams was out on the town in New York City on Tuesday evening, Feb. 21, and was seen at Fresco by Scotto, which is owned by Good Day New York’s Rosanna Scotto and her sister, Elaina Scotto. A video of the 58-year-old leaving the restaurant was posted on Williams’ Instagram account, drawing concerns.

After having dinner at the spot, she left the restaurant with her bodyguard and two other people who were with her. As the cameras started flashing, she is smiling and immediately blurts out to the paparazzi, “It’s sexy, right?” She is looking slimmer and out of the wheelchair. As she stands there talking to a photographer, her bodyguard looks like he is about to let her stand on her own, but she quickly says, “No, no, no! Don’t let me fall!”

As she tightens her grip on the bodyguard, she makes sure to inform the photographers that the man she is holding onto is her bodyguard and they “are not dating.” After repeating to the bodyguard to not leave her side, she mentions her feet to him to remind him not to let her stand alone.

She then walks toward the car and when asked for another photo, she offers to do so. She says, “I can do it myself as leaves her bodyguard’s side to hold onto the car’s door handle for balance as she poses.

After taking the last shot, she gets into the car.

Daily Mail reported that as she entered the restaurant she said: ‘I went to the doctor and I weigh 138, pretty right?’ as photographers snapped photos.

Her latest appearance is a stark difference from when she was seen out and about for New York Fashion Week. Fans were questioning her health after seeing her in public. Wondering if she was really doing better.