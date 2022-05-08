Wendy Williams Says To Expect Her Back on Her Show, Won’t Tune In to Sherri Shepherd’s

During an interview with Fat Joe yesterday, Wendy Williams has proclaimed she will “absolutely” be making her return on The Wendy Williams Show.

In the 20-minute Instagram interview, Williams shares that she misses the daytime talk show and tells fans to expect her back on.

“I wish I was there. I wish I was there right now to talk about it,” she said.

Although she didn’t exactly answer Fat Joe’s question regarding the rumors around her having a failing mind, she did emphasize she wouldn’t be tuning in to Sherri Shepherd’s show, Sherri, when it replaces hers this upcoming fall.

“I won’t be watching her [Sherri Shepherd] because I know what she’ll be doing and that’s not really my thing… you know what I’m saying? But I love, I love being on my own show. And I love that people love to watch it, you know, all the time,” Williams said.

The daytime talk show host also repeatedly brought up the financial issues she faces with Wells Fargo, seemingly attributing her frozen accounts to her departure from television.

“Somebody stopped giving me my money, somebody stopped giving me my American Express. I have no money!” Williams exclaimed.

She has publicly spoken about her restraining order against Wells Fargo and the financial advisor who deemed her an “incapacitated person” after she demanded her accounts be unfrozen.

The former advisor, Lori Schiller, was terminated because of alleged misconduct involving her accounts and claimed that Williams was “of unsound mind.”

Williams has not hosted her daytime talk show for almost a year, since July 2021, after a widely-celebrated 13-year run.

“My thing is that I’ve been asking questions about my money and when I began asking questions about my money, suddenly Lori Schiller has got no response regarding my money. I want my money. This is not fair,” Williams remarked in a video posted to her Instagram account at the end of March.

The television personality remains positive for her return to television, giving fans hope for a major comeback.