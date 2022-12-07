Wendy Williams’ Son Evicted From $2M Miami Condo, Claims His Mom Can’t Pay His Rent

Wendy Williams’s son, Kevin Hunter Jr., was evicted from his lavish $2 million Miami apartment after failing to keep up with the rent in the wake of his mom’s financial woes.

Court documents reveal Kevin Jr, 22, was slapped with a lawsuit in August for the $70,000 in back rent he’s owed since his one-year lease ran out, The Sun reports. The lawsuit included the lease that showed Williams paid a full year of rent in advance and a security deposit and other fees when her only child moved into the apartment in March 2021.

Williams shelled out over $100,000 on the apartment for her son for the first year of the lease—which ended in February. Kevin Jr. reportedly agreed to continue paying the rent monthly after the lease term ended.

But Kevin Jr. claims he’s just a full-time student who had to take off time from school due to COVID, and he claims he had to care for his ailing mother. Hunter also noted Williams’ financial woes, including having her bank accounts frozen since January.

“My mom went through some health issues that put the court in control of her finances,” Hunter told the courts.

As a result, “all of the financial support that she always gave stopped,” and Hunter has been unable to pay the hefty rent bill.

According to Kevin Jr., due to “medical and legal reasons, she has not been able to pay the rent for the past months since the 1-year lease ended and the court controlled her finances.”

He continued: “Everything happened very quickly and unexpectedly and I had no idea things would end up like this.”

Hunter agreed to move out of the apartment on Sept. 7. His eviction comes amid complaints from his father, Wendy’s ex-husband, Kevin Hunter Sr., who claims he’s facing foreclosure due to not receiving his alimony payments.

Kevin Sr. wants the payments made as “contractually required.”