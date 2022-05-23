Wendy Williams is Closer to Gaining Access to Her Funds from Wells Fargo Bank

Former talk show Wendy Williams‘ battle with Wells Fargo to unfreeze and grant her access to her funds may soon be over. A judge in New York has appointed a financial guardian to oversee her finances, The U.S. Sun reports.

Williams may have access to her money as early as this summer, according to a close source. She now has a guardian who will decide how to handle financial circumstances going forward. A source explained, “The guardianship process is complete, which means the court [officially] appointed a financial guardian. Now it’s up to the guardian, Wendy, and the court as to how she will be accessing her money.”

For the first time since she went down with health issues, Williams will have a say in how her finances are used. Wells Fargo is no longer involved in the court proceedings and will be acting at the recommendation of the newly appointed guardian and the 57-year-old herself.

Williams has had a temporary guardian since March. A source has also told The Sun: “The court can eventually decide to give Wendy back full control over her accounts and end the guardianship—but that is up to the court.”

Until then, she still has “a voice and she still has a say” in terms of her finances, and while “she doesn’t have 100 percent control right now, that could all change soon depending on what the court decides.”

Less than two weeks ago, Williams claimed to only have two dollars to her name after having her bank accounts frozen.

In February, Williams filed a legal letter saying Wells Fargo has “several million dollars” belonging to her in its possession, as noted by People. The bank claimed the assets were frozen because “[Williams] is the victim of undue influence and financial exploitation.”

Williams was talk show royalty until she suffered an array of health issues, causing her to miss a swath of shows. Then in February, according to People, the decision to end The Wendy Williams Show was made, with producers announcing a daytime series hosted by Sherri Shepherd, Williams’s former guest host, taking its place.