Wes Moore Is Running To Be Maryland's Governor, But Democrats are Eyeing Him For White House

Wes Moore is a combat veteran, best-selling author, small business owner, and Rhodes Scholar running for Maryland governor, but many in the Democratic Party see the White House in his future.

Moore is set to become just the third Black governor in U.S. history as he leads Trump-endorsed Dan Cox by 22 points in the latest polls, according to the Washington Post.

Politico reports that Democrats, hungry for new leaders to excite their base, view Moore as a potential presidential candidate. The former U.S. Army Captain has already picked up a slew of endorsements including from Oprah Winfrey and even President Joe Biden, who praised Moore at an unofficial midterm campaign event.

“Wes is the real deal. The real deal, folks. He’s a combat veteran. The only drawback is he’s a Rhodes Scholar,” Biden joked, according to Politico. “Former CEO of one of the biggest anti-poverty organizations in America,” he continued, “and if we all do our part, the next governor of Maryland.”

While Biden stopped short of comparing him to his former teammate, former President Barack Obama, others in the party, including House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, have been quick to make the comparison.

“Ronald Reagan didn’t have much experience before he became the governor of the largest state, except as an actor. Barack Obama had a few years [in the U.S. Senate],” Hoyer said.

Republicans have been reading the tea leaves concerning Moore and have attacked him during his campaign as inexperienced, having never worked in politics. Cox has called him a phony, saying he’s been untruthful about how long he’s lived in Baltimore and that he embellished parts of his best-selling book, The Other Wes Moore.

Moore has stayed humble through the whispers, saying he plans to serve two terms as Maryland governor if he’s elected. The author has also used his profile to put other Black politicians in Maryland in the spotlight. That includes Lieutenant Governor nominee Aruna Miller, who could become the first woman of color and immigrant to be elected to statewide office; Brooke Lierman, who could be the state’s first female comptroller; and Rep. Anthony Brown, who could be the state’s first Black attorney general.

Moore’s agenda for Maryland includes making child care and early childhood education more affordable, unlocking opportunities for Maryland’s Black families, and protecting reproductive rights.