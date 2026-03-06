Politics by Sharelle B. McNair Wes Moore Gives Side-Eye To Trump Administration Over Iran Operation, Says They Haven’t Given Americans ‘Confidence’ "...I don’t think that this administration has really given us anything to make me feel more confident."







Maryland Gov. Wes Moore criticized President Donald Trump’s decision to launch military strikes against Iran, saying his own experience in war makes him wary of the potential consequences.

Moore, a veteran, spoke about what it’s like to experience a war first-hand, said the administration is showing signs it’s out of its depth.

“As someone who has fought in one of these regime change wars, and someone who knows how difficult these wars are–I lost friends because of wars like these–I’m skeptical, and I don’t think that this administration has really given us anything to make me feel more confident,” the Democratic leader told theGrio.

“I’m just seeing a whole series of contradictions where we’re told months ago that the nuclear program was obliterated, but now we had to act immediately…because now we’re supposed to believe that an attack was imminent,” he added. “A coalition of either international partners or even getting the American people to [buy in] on, or Congress, was not there.”

Last year, Moore accused Trump of not taking the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran seriously. His comments came shortly after Trump said he delivered an “ultimate ultimatum” to leaders in Tehran about disarming their nuclear program, according to Politico. He told reporters “I may do it, I may not do it” in regard to the U.S. striking Iran’s nuclear sites.

“As someone who has worn this uniform, and you know, along with my fellow service members risked my life in defense of this country, to see such a free-wheeling conversation about issues of life and death is disappointing,” Moore said.

Some of his constituents share similar thoughts. Demonstrations took place in Baltimore condemning the military strike on Iran.

“The U.S. should not be anywhere over there,” said Carrington Scott of Baltimore People’s Power Assembly Organizer. “The U.S. is over there entirely to strip the resources of the area to enact the government change because the Iranian revolution isn’t playing ball.”

Other protestors feel Trump and his team should be focused on the needs of the people that voted him into office in the first place. “We don’t support our taxpaying money going into this war,” said a protestor named Fathima, who is with the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

Added Scott, “Our own people here are left in food deserts…where education and literacy is low.”

While Moore said his “heart just continues to break for these service members who we lost,” he issued a warning that chaos may continue under Trump’s leadership.

“We’re just continuing to watch a completely unchecked executive,” he continued. “I’m not sure if anyone, even in the administration, could explain their foreign policy or the legality.”

