Black-On-Black Crimes: Wesley Hunt Accuses Tim Scott Staffer Of Racism Over ‘Ashy’ Comment 

A simple comment of Rep. Wesley Hunt’s (R-TX) appearance has turned into accusations of racism against the staff member of another Black Republican, Sen. Tim Scott (SC).

Hunt is accusing Jennifer DeCasper, executive director of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), who is also Black, of using a “racist trope” after she commented on a photo of Hunt at a White House Christmas celebration. “Those gray ankles got dude looking like he just did a tap-dance routine in a bag of flour,” DeCasper wrote on X.

Those gray ankles got dude looking like he just did a tap-dance routine in a bag of flour. https://t.co/R8m1jya4Xb — Jennifer DeCasper (@d3casp3r) December 12, 2025

Hunt, who is running for Senator in Texas, called DeCasper’s comment “really unfortunate” on the social platform, and expounded in a statement saying he was disheartened to see comments from a staff member working for Scott, the longest-serving Black U.S. senator.

“As a Black Republican, I am no stranger to vile and racist tropes aimed at my family and me. Historically, those attacks have come almost exclusively from the radical left,” Hunt said, according to 24Sight News. “That is why it is both surprising and deeply disheartening to now see similar behavior coming from individuals serving at the NRSC under Senator Tim Scott. We should hold ourselves to a higher standard. We can do better.”

Comments under the post supported Hunt’s sentiments, while other Republican strategists labeled the comment as being tone-deaf and insensitive. “While the party tries to recruit minorities, they are making jokes about a minority congressman,” one anonymous strategist said.

Neither Scott nor his office has yet to provide a response.

Hunt is running against incumbent Sen. John Cornyn and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Scott has endorsed Cornyn. The primary is set for March 3. Whomever advances will face he Democratic nominee: Lone Star state Reps. James Talarico or Jasmine Crockett.

Interestingly enough, Hunt, in a clear example of holding himself to a higher standard, took to social media to berate Crockett, saying that her being in the race turns it into “Real Housewives of ATL for the sake of someone’s documentary deal. But here we are… and let’s be honest, Jasmine Crockett is in this race because John Cornyn refused to get out of it,” he wrote on X with a video of the lawmaker speaking on a panel.

“Cornyn invited this circus. His entire strategy now is to split the GOP vote, limp into a general, and hope Texans forget the last 20 years of votes that look like they came straight out of a Democrat caucus room.”

Texas voters deserve better than watching a U.S. Senate race turn into Real Housewives of ATL for the sake of someone’s documentary deal.



But here we are… and let’s be honest, Jasmine Crockett is in this race because John Cornyn refused to get out of it.



Cornyn invited this… pic.twitter.com/MKPBgTeiXX — Wesley Hunt (@WesleyHuntTX) December 9, 2025

He should maybe be more concerned with the views of voters in Texas. Critics have latched onto his Congress attendance record, suggesting a slow path to victory in the Senate race.

