Education by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Wesleyan University President Slams Trump Policies, Pledges To ‘Redouble’ DEI Initiatives Michael Roth noted that he intends to combat Trump's discriminatory policies at the institution.







Wesleyan University’s president, Michael Roth, has condemned Donald Trump’s policies in a new letter to the school’s community. He vowed to implement more DEI initiatives in the Connecticut school.

Roth released a statement to the school’s website on Nov. 6 as Trump secured enough electoral votes to return to the Oval Office in January. Roth noted, however, that he intends to combat Trump’s discriminatory policies at the institution.

“The work in this new political context is to continue to maintain Wesleyan’s commitment to an education based in boldness, rigor, and practical idealism,” wrote the educational leader. “That work has never been more important. The University will do everything it can to protect the most vulnerable among us.”

He condemned Trump’s plans for mass deportations, which could impact Wesleyan’s undocumented student population. In light of this, Roth reiterated the liberal arts school previous stance against the Trump administration’s immigration policies in 2016.

“Wesleyan will remain committed to principles of non-discrimination, including equal protection under the law, regardless of national origin or citizenship. The University will not voluntarily assist in any efforts by the federal government to deport our students, faculty or staff solely because of their citizenship status. Today, the work to defend the most vulnerable has never been more important,” he added.

Despite growing attacks against DEI programs across U.S. school, with the movement fueled by Trump, Roth affirmed that its Office of DEI will remain open. Moreover, Roth asserted they will “redouble” their commitment to make their campus an ecosystem of academic freedom and critical thought.

“We will redouble our efforts to enhance belonging while we cultivate a greater pluralism… The campus must strive to be the home of an ecosystem of genuine intellectual diversity,” he continued. Cultivating an environment in which people can pursue ideas and forms of expression without fear of retaliation has never been more important.”

The Wesleyan alum ended his statement by emphasizing the importance of diversity and the freedom to learn.

