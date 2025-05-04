Politics by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman What Shoppers Can Expect Now That Trump’s Tariffs Are Officially Hitting The Market Shoppers will begin to see noticeable changes in the upcoming weeks.







The looming Trump tariffs are expected to officially hit the market, making shoppers anticipate shortages and hiked prices across various stores.

However, many are unaware of what will really come of the next few weeks as these tariffs roll out. Trump’s back-and-forth on tariff policy has caused confusion and disruption, including a notable 145% tariff imposed on China and fluctuating rates for other countries.

Major retailers like Walmart, Amazon, and Target have also spoken with the president about consumers seeing empty shelves soon. However, avid shoppers should not expect a complete replica of COVID-19 shortages.

Fortunately, many essential goods like toilet paper, food, and other beverages are made domestically, thus lessening the risk of shortages. Despite this upside, shoppers may see clothing and other materials with a different price tag.

“You’re not going to run out of food or toilet paper, but don’t be surprised if your $3 spray bottle or favorite pair of $5 socks vanishes from shelves or doubles in price,” explained Casey Armstrong, chief marketing officer of ShipBob, a global fulfillment and supply chain platform, to Huff Post.

Fast fashion will take a considerable hit. Typically, notable retailers in this sector such as Temu and Shein have relied on a “de minimis” shipment exception to get cheap goods to U.S. customers. This news will mainly impact lower-income shoppers, which account for 48% of these packages, according to research re-shared by CNN.

Under this loophole, buyers purchasing items from these platforms could evade tariffs and administrative fees for orders worth $800 or less. Trump has since shut down this exception, which went into effect May 2.

Even those with patriotic intentions are expected to be impacted. Fourth of July celebratory decorations, many of which ironically made outside the U.S.A., will now face price increases and quantity limits. Typical items such as fireworks and American flags are made in China, and thus under these new tariff fees.

Back-to-school supplies will also hurt the pockets of younger families. Parents should expects fewer options on shelves when it comes time to buy new pencils and bookbags.

For those decorating their home with summer furniture, they should anticipate a short supply of patio furniture too. Trump has also acknowledged that American families may have less toys to choose from due to the brewing trade war.

“Maybe the children will have two dolls instead of 30, and maybe the two dolls will cost a couple of bucks more than they would normally,” Trump told reporters on April 30.

Other goods, such as electronics, household essentials, and part replacements for appliances will also see issues arise. Experts believe consumers will begin noticing the changes at the summer sets in.

“If nothing changes, I think the summer months is when we’ll really start to see it,” Armstrong said. “First, things like toys will vanish. And then maybe, your favorite apparel items. And then, maybe some of the weird replacement parts that you didn’t know came from China.”

Shoppers are encouraged to buy certain items they need sooner rather than later to beat out the incoming tariffs.



RELATED CONTENT: Trump Accused of Launching New Scheme To Profit from Tariff War, ‘It Is A Jaw-Dropping Conflict Of Interest’